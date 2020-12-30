Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 874,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 669,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

