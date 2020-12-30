Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CELTF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.88. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

