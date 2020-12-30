Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 5.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56. 3,589,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,052,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $434.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 646,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 50.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 238,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

