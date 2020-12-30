Chainlink Market Cap Tops $4.47 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $11.22 or 0.00040013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00294838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $554.45 or 0.01978115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.

