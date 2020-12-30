Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Champions Oncology worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

In related news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of CSBR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. Research analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.