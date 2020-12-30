ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $464 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

