Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.79.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $9,734,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $257.88. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

