Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 45,986 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RPC by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $673.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RES shares. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.