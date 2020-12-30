Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of The Bancorp worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 752,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 88,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBBK stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $771.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

