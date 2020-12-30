Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of 51job worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in 51job during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 6.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 32.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

JOBS stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

