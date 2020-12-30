Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,642 Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Foundation Building Materials worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth about $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of FBM stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

FBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.