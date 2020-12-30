Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLDT. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 299,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,650. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

