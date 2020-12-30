China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNP. TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SNP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 141,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

