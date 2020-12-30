China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Up 6.7%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,727,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,050,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.