Chris Temple Sells 31,250 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PAA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

