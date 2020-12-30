Chromia Price Tops $0.0209 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Chromia has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00587172 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00155662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051631 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.