Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

