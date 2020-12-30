Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

CI stock opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.17. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

