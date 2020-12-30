Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,583,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,070,898. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

