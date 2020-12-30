Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) versus Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Financial Survey

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cisco Systems and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems 0 15 9 0 2.38 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cisco Systems currently has a consensus target price of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Cisco Systems and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems 21.76% 32.64% 12.94% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cisco Systems and Invent Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems $49.30 billion 3.83 $11.21 billion $2.92 15.29 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Risk & Volatility

Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 10.14, suggesting that its stock price is 914% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Invent Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data. The company also offers collaboration products comprising unified communications, Cisco TelePresence, and conferencing, as well as the Internet of Things and analytics software. In addition, it provides security products, such as network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products; and cloud and system management products. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with Internet2 to deliver next-generation capabilities and software solutions; and Tele2 Iot on connectivity management platform 2CONTROL. Cisco Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

