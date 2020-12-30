ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.53 and traded as high as $13.80. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 102,966 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

