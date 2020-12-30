Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.86. 579,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 898,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

About Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Ecomedics SAS. manufactures and markets pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products for global market. It offers Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) grade products. The company offers its products for pain management, nausea, palliative care, multiple sclerosis, anorexia, Parkinson's disease, and sleeping disorders.

