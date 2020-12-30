Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) Shares Down 1.6%

Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 38,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 130,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.37.

About Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

