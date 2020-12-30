Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Up 10.6%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.92. 6,979,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 6,014,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

