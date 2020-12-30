CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of CNB Financial worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCNE. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

