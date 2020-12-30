Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.00

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 300818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

