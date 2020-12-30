Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.86

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.86 and last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 12027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

