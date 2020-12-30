Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,462 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

