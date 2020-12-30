CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBR) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 266,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 349,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWBR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CohBar by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

