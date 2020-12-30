CoinEx Token Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $641,026.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00281484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.61 or 0.01996496 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

