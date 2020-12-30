CoinPoker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,717.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $1,717.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00285718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

