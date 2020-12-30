Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

