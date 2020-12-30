Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

