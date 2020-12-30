Comparing Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OFG Bancorp and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33

Columbia Banking System has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 9.13% 6.54% 0.65% Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Columbia Banking System’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 2.02 $53.84 million $1.62 11.08 Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 3.93 $194.45 million $2.68 12.86

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats OFG Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involves in insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, investment banking, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 55 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. The company operates approximately 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

