Comparing Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and The Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dairy Farm International and The Kroger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.51 $323.80 million N/A N/A The Kroger $122.29 billion 0.20 $1.66 billion $2.20 14.30

The Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Dairy Farm International.

Dividends

Dairy Farm International pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Kroger pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Kroger has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The Kroger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of The Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of The Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dairy Farm International and The Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A The Kroger 2.29% 27.26% 5.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dairy Farm International and The Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A The Kroger 2 18 6 0 2.15

The Kroger has a consensus target price of $34.96, indicating a potential upside of 11.12%. Given The Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Kroger is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Risk & Volatility

Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Kroger has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Kroger beats Dairy Farm International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provides grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,567 fuel centers. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated 2,757 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. has a strategic partnership with Ocado Solutions to construct three new customer fulfillment centers in the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest, and West regions. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

