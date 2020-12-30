Compound Price Tops $152.75 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $152.75 or 0.00543620 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $673.56 million and $184.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,612 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

