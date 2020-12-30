Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Up 12.5%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.78. 27,117,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,802% from the average session volume of 695,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

The stock has a market cap of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 130.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

