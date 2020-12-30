Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $248.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $219.57 and last traded at $219.44, with a volume of 12379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.81.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

