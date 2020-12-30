Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,542.42

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,542.42 and traded as high as $1,715.55. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) shares last traded at $1,671.52, with a volume of 25,295 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,550.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.94 billion and a PE ratio of 92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,610.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,544.05.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.7400015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.332 dividend. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

