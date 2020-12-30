Contentos Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00285929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,090,246,224 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

