Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.20

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €122.20 ($143.76) and last traded at €123.05 ($144.76), with a volume of 321404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €121.65 ($143.12).

CON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.12 ($111.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.81.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) Company Profile (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

