Contrasting Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) & Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF)

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patterson-UTI Energy and Seadrill Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 6 12 1 0 1.74 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.26, suggesting a potential downside of 18.30%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Seadrill Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.40 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -5.26 Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy -52.19% -12.67% -7.95% Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a drilling fleet of 216 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, measurement-while-drilling, wireline steering tools, and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On December 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

