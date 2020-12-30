Contrasting Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Veoneer alerts:

This table compares Veoneer and Sense Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.90 billion 1.25 -$500.00 million ($4.92) -4.33 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sense Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Risk and Volatility

Veoneer has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.63, suggesting that its share price is 463% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veoneer and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 2 6 1 0 1.89 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veoneer presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.88%. Given Veoneer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -37.71% -29.33% -19.22% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veoneer beats Sense Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.