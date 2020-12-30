Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $91,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CNR opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.24. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

