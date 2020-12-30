Cortex Achieves Market Cap of $19.25 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $19.25 million and $2.48 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00275555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00024839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01942167 BTC.

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

