Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.47

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.09. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 148,016 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$390.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.47.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) news, Senior Officer Peggy Wu sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$66,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,052,306.30. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$661,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,352,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,669,250.81. Insiders have sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,279 over the last ninety days.

About Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

