Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti Sells 1,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

