Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Shares Up 4%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, CICC Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.