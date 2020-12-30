COVA Market Cap Achieves $300,906.18 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. COVA has a market capitalization of $300,906.18 and approximately $81,734.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00134346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00585198 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00154904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00315524 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052795 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

