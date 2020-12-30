Cream Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Cream has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Cream has a total market cap of $34,233.21 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

